Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged again

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The top court was moved by petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi in opposition to the acceptance of former premier’s nomination papers from Rawalpindi’s NA-57 seat for the upcoming general elections.

It was further argued by the complainant that the PML-N leader’s nomination papers were also inclusive of ‘misstated facts.’

He protested that Abbasi should not be permitted to join the electoral race and the verdict by Lahore High Court should be annulled.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that a bench be formed upon the petition filed by Masood.

Earlier on June 29th, the former head of state was allowed to contest for the upcoming general elections from his hometown of Rawalpindi where he competed for the NA-57 seat.

His nomination papers were rejected earlier as well by the appellate tribunal which also barred him from contesting in the elections for life. Subsequent to the rejection a two-member bench under the headship of Mazahir Ali Naqvi had accepted Abbasi’s plea that put him back in the race.