Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged again

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The top court was moved by petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi in opposition to the acceptance of former premier’s nomination papers from Rawalpindi’s NA-57 seat for the upcoming general elections.

x
Advertisement

It was further argued by the complainant that the PML-N leader’s nomination papers were also inclusive of ‘misstated facts.’

He protested that Abbasi should not be permitted to join the electoral race and the verdict by Lahore High Court should be annulled.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that a bench be formed upon the petition filed by Masood.

Earlier on June 29th, the former head of state was allowed to contest for the upcoming general elections from his hometown of Rawalpindi where he competed for the NA-57 seat.

His nomination papers were rejected earlier as well by the appellate tribunal which also barred him from contesting in the elections for life. Subsequent to the rejection a two-member bench under the headship of Mazahir Ali Naqvi had accepted Abbasi’s plea that put him back in the race.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PAF Hercules airrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

PAF Hercules airrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018
Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif
Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Load More load more