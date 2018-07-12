Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed tours constituency on motorcyle

Sheikh Rasheed's awami style

Kick-starting his election campaign in the most unique way possible when he travelling through the streets of Rawalpindi riding a bike, leader of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed has now turned up at the tandoors of the city.

Sheikh Rasheed was captured on camera in a video that was shared on his social media platforms and has been circulating widely.

The video shows Rasheed attempting to master the art of cooking nans at a local tandoor in scorching heat reportedly.

Whether or not this style of electioneering will bear fruits to Rasheed is a matter only time will tell.

Sheikh Rasheed is contesting July 25 general elections from NA-60 and 62.

