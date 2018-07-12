Crackdown launched against PMLN workers as Nawaz Sharif announces to return

More than hundred workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz including some local bodies' representatives have been arrested in what the party said crackdown launched against its supporters preparing to welcome the party supreme leader on his return to the country after being convicted in Avenfiled reference.



Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have announced to return on Friday, a week after being sentenced to 10 years and seven years imprisonment respectively.

TV channels reported that over 100 workers were picked up in Lahore police's "Midnight Operation".

Several Union Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors and some active workers were among those arrested.

Protests led by PMLN candidates contesting the election erupted outside several police stations, with enraged workers blocking roads by burning tires.

Press Conference

PMLN leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Malik Pervez held a press conference in the wee hours of Thursday, condemning the police crack.

They issued an ultimatum to the caretaker government to release the detained workers till 2:00 pm.

The PMLN leaders warned that the party would announce future course of action if their demand was not met.

They said the caretaker government should refrain from provoking the PMLN workers as it could trigger a reaction. "We do not want any thing to happen that could make the election controversial," one of them said.

Saad Rafique said the workers want to go to the Lahore airport peacefully but suddenly the crackdown has started.

He claimed that the administration has issued orders for arrest of over 300 PMLN workers.

Police

Deputy Inspector General Police Lahore Shehad Akabar said emergency measures are being taken to make the elections peaceful after Peshawar blast.

He said lists prepared by the Home Department were provided to Division Officers to house arrest agitating political workers.

Road blockades

A large number of shipping containers have been shifted to the Mall Road in order to prevent the PMLN workers from protests.