Thu July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018

SC bars FIA from summoning Zardari, Faryal Talpur in money laundering case


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Federeal Investigation Agency not to summon Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur before general election.

The orders came during suo motu hearing of reports about a multi-billion rupee money laundering scam.

Senior lawyer Farooq H. Naek represented Zardari in the apex court which said the case could be fixed for hearing after election so that nobody has any objection.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked as to why report regarding Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur being put on ECL was broadcast when they are not the suspects.

The chief justice said the court would ask the FIA not to show prejudice against anyone related to the case.

Additional Attoryney General told the court that names of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur are not included in the list of suspects.

Farooq H. Naek said it was alleged that Rs150 billion are deposited in the account of Zardari Group.

Later on, talking to the media outside the court, Farooq Naik said the court clarified  that names of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur could not be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

He said Asif Zardari had nothing to do with Zardari Company.

"We will accept whatever decision is taken by the chief justice," said he.

