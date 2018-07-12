NA-125 rigging case: Supreme Court rules in Saad Rafique's favour

ISLAMABAD: Setting aside Election Tribunal's verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique's favour in a case pertaining to election rigging in NA-125.

The PMLN leader had approached the SC after the Tribunal judge Rashid Mehboobi ordered by-election declaring election results in the constituency null and void.

After being defeated in the election 2013, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Hamid Khan had filed an application in the Election Tribunal.

The case was heard by a divisional bench of the apex court, according to Geo News.