NA-125 rigging case: Supreme Court rules in Saad Rafique's favour

ISLAMABAD: Setting aside Election Tribunal's verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique's favour in a case pertaining to election rigging in NA-125.
The PMLN leader had approached the SC after the Tribunal judge Rashid Mehboobi ordered by-election declaring election results in the constituency null and void.
After being defeated in the election 2013, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Hamid Khan had filed an application in the Election Tribunal.
The case was heard by a divisional bench of the apex court, according to Geo News.
Comments