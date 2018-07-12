Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

NA-125 rigging case: Supreme Court rules in Saad Rafique's favour

ISLAMABAD:  Setting aside Election Tribunal's verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique's favour  in a case pertaining to election rigging in NA-125.

The PMLN leader had approached the SC after the Tribunal  judge Rashid Mehboobi ordered by-election  declaring  election results in the constituency null and void.

After being defeated in the election 2013, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Hamid Khan had filed an application in the Election Tribunal.

The case was heard by  a divisional bench of the apex court, according to Geo News.

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

