PML-N leaders condemn crackdown on party activists

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday condemned the crackdown against the party activists by police, terming the move as an attempt to bar party loyalists from going to airport welcoming their leader Nawaz Shairf.



Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference in Model Town Lahore early on Thursday, former federal minister demanded the release of party activists at earliest, he further said that the PML-N will announce the future course of action tonight if the workers are not released.

He added that despite all hurdles, being created by caretaker government of Punjab, PML-N workers will reach airport to accord a warm welcome to their leader who is coming to Pakistan to surrender after conviction from NAB court in Avenfield reference.

Lashing out at caretaker government of Punjab, former speaker national assembly Ayaz Saadiq warned them serious agitation in the wake of the alleged harassment of PML-N's party workers by police.

He, in an aggressive tune, challenged the authorities either to arrest him or release the party workers immediately.

PML-N leaders claimed that police raided houses of party workers on Wednesday night and took into custody, adding that most of them were shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Saad said that Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan knowing very well that he will be arrested on his return and the PML-N workers are eager to go to airport to welcome him in a peaceful manner, adding that he morals of PML-N workers are very high.

He further said that Lahore is 'our city' and capital of Punjab, assuring that they will remain peaceful and not create law and order situation, adding that nobody wants delay in elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N activists took to streets following raids at the houses of party workers, and set tires on fire during the protest.

