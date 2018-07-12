Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

PML-N leaders condemn crackdown on party activists

LAHORE:  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday condemned the crackdown against the party activists  by police, terming the move as an attempt to  bar party loyalists from going to airport welcoming their leader  Nawaz Shairf.

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference in Model Town Lahore early on Thursday, former federal minister  demanded  the release of  party activists at earliest, he further said that the PML-N will announce the future course of action tonight if the  workers are not released.

He added that  despite all hurdles, being created by caretaker government of Punjab, PML-N workers will reach airport to accord a warm welcome to their leader who is coming to Pakistan to surrender after conviction from NAB court in Avenfield reference.

Lashing out at  caretaker government of Punjab, former speaker  national assembly Ayaz Saadiq  warned them serious agitation in the wake of the alleged harassment of PML-N's party workers by police.

He, in an aggressive  tune, challenged the authorities either to arrest him or  release   the party workers immediately.

PML-N leaders claimed that police  raided houses of  party workers  on Wednesday night and took into custody, adding that most of them were shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Saad  said that Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan knowing very well that he will be arrested on his return and the PML-N workers are eager to go to airport to welcome him in a peaceful manner, adding that he morals of PML-N workers are very high.

He  further said  that Lahore is 'our city' and capital of Punjab, assuring  that they will remain peaceful and not create law and order situation, adding that  nobody wants delay in elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N activists took to streets  following  raids at the houses of party workers, and set tires on fire during the protest.

Comments

