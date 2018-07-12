Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Being chased by suspicious cars, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said that two suspicious cars had been chasing her  for last two days, Geo News reported on Wednesday night.

The PPP senator, speaking on the floor of the Senate, warned that if her surveillance wasn't stopped she would provide the registration numbers of those vehicles to the authorities.

She lamented that neither there is security nor the party is being provided a level playing field  for upcoming general elections.

Calling for completion of investigation  of Tuesday's attack on ANP corner meeting, which resulted in martyrdom of the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Haroon Bilour and 19 others, Sherry Rehman said; "We do not want to carry any more bodies."

Following Sherry Rehman's address, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani constituted a committee for monitoring security of election candidates.

He directed the Ministry of Interior and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to regularly present a report to the committee about how to deal with such threats.

The upper house also adopted a condemnation motion on the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour, which was moved by Raja Zafarul Haq.

The motion read that the house condemns Bilour's martyrdom in a terrorist attack. It said that Haroon was a brave son of a brave father and that the house was determined for the elimination of terrorism menace.

The session was later adjourned until 11am on Thursday.


