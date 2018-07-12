PPP claims receiving reports on pre-poll rigging, intimidation

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) claims that it is receiving various reports on pre-polling rigging and intimidation of party workers and candidates.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Senator Taj Haider, who is In-Charge of PPP’s Central Election Cell, has advised his candidates to immediately inform the party about complaints of rigging.

“We are confident that our candidates who have a long history of democratic struggle won’t succumb to such tactics,” he said.

The party has already received specific written complaints on such instances, along with circumstantial evidence, the PPP senator added.