Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP claims receiving reports on pre-poll rigging, intimidation

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) claims that it is receiving various reports on pre-polling rigging and intimidation of party workers and candidates.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Senator Taj Haider, who is In-Charge of PPP’s Central Election Cell, has advised his candidates to immediately inform the party about complaints of rigging.

x
Advertisement

“We are confident that our candidates who have a long history of democratic struggle won’t succumb to such tactics,” he said.

The party has already received specific written complaints on such instances, along with circumstantial evidence, the PPP senator added. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018
Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif
Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Load More load more