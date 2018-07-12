Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 11, 2018

Mustafa Kamal claims next CM in Sindh will be from PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal Wednesday claimed that the next Chief Minister of Sindh would be from his party and PSP would bring its Prime Minister in 2023.

Addressing a rally of PSP led by him, Kamal criticized his opponents for playing ethnic ‘Muhajir Card’.

The rally was taken out from Power House Chowrangi and passing through different areas of the metropolis culminated in New Karachi Sector 5-E.

Mustafa Kamal alleged that his opponents did nothing for the city. He claimed that lives of Karachiites changed after inception of PSP, as the party brought them out of fear.

He, on the occasion, also inaugurated central election office for NA-253 and PS-124.

