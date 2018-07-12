Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 11, 2018

Javed Hashmi announces to welcome Nawaz Sharif, Maryam on July 13

MULTAN: Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javed Hashmi said Wednesday that he would welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on July 13.

Addressing a press conference, Hashmi said that Nawaz Sharif coming for the cause of democracy, adding that he himself was working for democracy.

Nawaz Sharif knows very well that he would be Jailed but he was coming without caring about fear, said Javed Hashmi.

He strongly condemned attack on Haroon Balour and stated that such incidents would stop people joining political campaign of ANP.

Hashmi hoped that general election would be transparent on July 25.

