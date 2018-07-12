Respect votes, not thieves: Imran Khan

BUREWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that if there had been no PTI, the country would have been left at the hands of kid leaders 'Bibi Maryam' and 'baby Bilawal'.

Addressing a rally in Burewala, the PTI chief said that the country wouldn’t have had much choice except inexperienced leaders of PML-N and PPP, adding that those have only spoken white lies to the nation but not worked for even an hour are running for presidency.

Reiterating his election war against the two opponents, he assured that PTI will work to strengthen the oppressed class in the country.

He stressed that both the former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari mounted the nation with heaping loans the nation is left to struggle with.

Slamming Nawaz for his current political slogan, he urged the people to ‘respect the votes’ but not the thieves.