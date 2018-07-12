Election preparation in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The preparations of political parties’ workers and supporters are in full swing with colorful dresses and other accessories besides flags, buntings, badges, wrist and head bands etc matching the colors of their respective party flags ahead of General Election 2018.

very constituency is fully decorated with banners, buntings, flags, posters, stickers and electoral symbols, even children are taking keen interest in election activities by supporting their political parties while holding flags in their hands, wearing bands on their heads and decorating their houses with bunting and flags.

The supporters of various political parties have placed big orders of bunting, flags, badges, head and hand bands of their respective parties pushing them to deliver the orders in least possible time and even ready to pay double on urgent delivery.

The party offices have a great rush of their voters and supporters demanding badges bunting flags stickers etc.

Enthusiast youngsters also seen on their decorated vehicles with loud songs of their party to show support and to encourage candidates of the party.

A student Maryam Lateef said, me and my friends are very excited about the upcoming election, we have bought dresses that goes with the theme of flag of the party which we support.

Face painting, nail colors and accessories will also be used on election day to extend our support with party in a unique way, she added.

A stall holder Ghulam Ali said, accessories like bangles, rings, stoles and electoral symbols are in high demand particularly in the colours that represent the flag of political parties.

A university student Asad Inam said, in elections 2018 people are more enthusiast than last elections and they are more aware of their rights and value of their vote