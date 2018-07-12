Zardari decides to skip SC hearing, forms legal team

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari will not appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with a money laundering case, his lawyers said.

The apex court had summoned Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to appear before it on July 12.

According to a source privy to the development, Zardari’s legal team will appear before the Supreme Court on his behalf. The decision not to attend the hearing has been taken in consultation with lawyers, add sources, saying the former president was willing to appear before the apex court.

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Asif Zardari would appear before the apex court is he was summoned in his personal capacity.

“We have set up a team of lawyers to represent Asif Zardari in money laundering case. The team comprises of Farooq H Naek, Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan,” Bukhari said.