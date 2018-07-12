Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zardari decides to skip SC hearing, forms legal team

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari will not appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with a money laundering case, his lawyers said.

The apex court had summoned Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to appear before it on July 12.

x
Advertisement

According to a source privy to the development, Zardari’s legal team will appear before the Supreme Court on his behalf. The decision not to attend the hearing has been taken in consultation with lawyers, add sources, saying the former president was willing to appear before the apex court.

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Asif Zardari would appear before the apex court is he was summoned in his personal capacity.

“We have set up a team of lawyers to represent Asif Zardari in money laundering case. The team comprises of Farooq H Naek, Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan,” Bukhari said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018
Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif
Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Load More load more