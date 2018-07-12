Bilawal suspends Peshawar jalsa in solidarity with Bilour family

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that he is suspending his political activities for today and his Thursday jalsa in Peshawar in the wake of yesterday’s terrorist attack on an ANP’s political meeting.

At least 20 people, including ANP candidate Haroon Bilour, were martyred in the suicide attack in Peshawar’s Yaqatoot area.

“In solidarity with the Bilour family & ANP I’ve suspended my political activities for today and Peshawar jalsa which was to be held tomorrow. Join ANP in reaffirming elections should be held on time,”Bilawal tweeted.

Bilawal expressed his outrage and grief at the assassination of Haroon Bilour, son of slain ANP politician Bashir Bilour.

“Lost for words to express condolences, grief and outrage at the assassination of Shaheed Haroon Bilour son of Shaheed Bashir Bilour. Never ending cycle of national tragedies must ultimately lead to the necessary consistent consensus on combating violent extremism,” he added.



