Wed July 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Rao Anwar's presence at crime scene not proved, rules ATC

KARACHI: The  Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday released  written  order on the bail plea of  former SSP Rao Anwar, a day after granting him bail in the alleged extra judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

According to the order, the  suspect was granted bail because his presence  at the crime scene could not be proved.

Directing Rao Anwar to submit his passport, the ATC judge wrote  that the suspect is not allowed to leave the country.

The order said family of Rao Anwar could visit Pakistan if it wishes to meet him.

The former SSP was directed to  visit  local hospital in case of any health issue.

Rao Anwar was arrested for his alleged role in the extra  judicial killing Naqeebullah Mehsood, a native of Waziristan.

Mehsood was reportedly killed in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town days after he was picked up from Sohrab Goth in January.

The killing of the aspiring young model sparked countrywide protests , with a large number of people  gathering in Islamabad to demand arrest of Rao Anwar who went into hiding .

He resurfaced in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and shifted to Karachi  months after the incident.

Rao Anwar was also accused of killing hundreds of suspects  in staged encounters .

