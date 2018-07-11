Rao Anwar's presence at crime scene not proved, rules ATC

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday released written order on the bail plea of former SSP Rao Anwar, a day after granting him bail in the alleged extra judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

According to the order, the suspect was granted bail because his presence at the crime scene could not be proved.

Directing Rao Anwar to submit his passport, the ATC judge wrote that the suspect is not allowed to leave the country.

The order said family of Rao Anwar could visit Pakistan if it wishes to meet him.

The former SSP was directed to visit local hospital in case of any health issue.

Rao Anwar was arrested for his alleged role in the extra judicial killing Naqeebullah Mehsood, a native of Waziristan.



Mehsood was reportedly killed in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town days after he was picked up from Sohrab Goth in January.

The killing of the aspiring young model sparked countrywide protests , with a large number of people gathering in Islamabad to demand arrest of Rao Anwar who went into hiding .

He resurfaced in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and shifted to Karachi months after the incident.

Rao Anwar was also accused of killing hundreds of suspects in staged encounters .