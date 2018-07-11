Money laundering scam: Zardari, Faryal seek time until after election to appear before FIA

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Wednesday sought time to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency in connection with an inquiry into a multi-billion money laundering scam, according to Geo News.

They were asked to appear before the FIA's State Bank Circle to record their statement on July 11 (today), but they decided not to show up after being advised so by a team of lawyers.

Geo TV reported that two junior associates of Senior lawyer Farooq H Naik submitted a statement on behalf of Zardari and Faryal Talpur. The politicians sought time until after general election to appear in person to record their statements.

The statement submitted on behalf of Zardari says it was not possible to present bank statements and other related record in a single day.

The statement said Asif ALi Zardari is contesting election from NA-213 due to which he is busy.

Summoning him at this time when only two weeks are left before the election is violation of basic human rights, the statement said.

It said article 218 of the Constitution ensures free and fair election and the litigation could affect his election campaign.

The statement said Asif Zardari would respond to every question posed by the FIA after July 25.

In the statement submitted on Faryal Talpur's behalf, it was stated that she is the head of People's Party's Women Wing and is contesting election from PS-10 Larkana.

She has sough time till July 31 to submit her response.

According to Geo News, Asif Zardari consulted Farooq Naik, Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan and Nayyar Bukhari after being summoned by the FIA but all the senior lawyers advised him against appearing before the agency.

On the other hand, authorities were quoted as saying that they would have no objection if Zardari and Faryal Talpur didn't appear in person.

They said action would be taken against them if their responses were not found satisfactory.

Sources in the FIA told Geo News that notice would be issued again if the PPP co-chairman and his sister didn't appear.

The FIA has decided not to arrest them.