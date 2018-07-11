Wed July 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

LHC asks anti-narcotics court to decide case against Hanif Abbasi till July 21

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court has directed the anti-narcotics court to give  judgment in ephedrine case against Hanif Abbasi, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, only July 21.

The orders came on an application filed by one Shahid Orakzai in the Rawalpindi bench of the high court.

Appearing before the anti-narcotics court during the last hearing, Abbasi had requested the judge to unfreeze his bank accounts. The court, however, rejected his plea.

According to Geo News, the high court judge Justice Abdur Rehman Lodhi has ordered the anti-narcotics court to hear the case against Abbasi on daily basis from July 16 and decide it till July 21.

Hanif Abbasi is the PMLN candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-60in Rawalpindi against Awami Muslim League chief Shiekh Raashid Ahmed.

