PTI announces day of mourning on Haroon Bilour's assassination

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced to suspend its election campaign for a day to mourn the martyrdom of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and 19 others in a suicide blast in Peshawar on last night.

"We are suspending our election activities in KP where party flag will fly at half-mast to mourn the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour and ANP workers," a private television quoted Fawad Chauhdry, PTI spokesman, as saying.

Calling the suicide blast as barbaric and condemnable act, he said the PTI will share grief of the Bilour family.

Related story: ANP's Haroon Bilour among 20 martyred in Peshawar suicide attack

At least 20 people, including ANP candidate Haroon Bilour, were martyred and several others sustained injuries in a suicide blast at a corner meeting in Yaka Toot area of the provincial capital.



