PPP hits back at allegations of money laundering

KARACHI: PPP has hit back at allegations that former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are among the beneficiaries of an alleged multi-billion-rupee money laundering scandal.

The reaction came after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur to its Karachi office and explain their position about their role in the alleged scam.

“The case that has been dredged up against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister was instituted three years ago. It has been dragged out of cold storage two weeks before an election as a clear case of political victimisation and can be classified as pre-poll rigging,” said PPP leaders in a press conference.



The press conference was addressed by veteran PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bokhari.

“The fact that the investigation is headed up by Bashir Memon, DG FIA, whose brother is contesting the election against the PPP in Matiari, Sindh, and whom we have been asking to be removed for his politically partisan behaviour is all the more malicious,” they said.

“The Additional DG FIA heading up this particular investigation is even more blatantly controversial: he is Najaf Mirza who has been active against Asif Zardari since he facilitated his torture in jail. There is an active FIR against Najaf Mirza as well, therefore it is shocking that he has been made in charge of the investigation.”

“The scale of disinformation is also high. The one company in question is neither in the business of money laundering nor was it used at any point for any criminal activity. Even the amount it allegedly transacted business for is one and a half crore, which as a loan was on record as returned,” it said.

“None of this amounts to money laundering or criminal transaction. Both are allegations which shall be contested in court. Regarding appearance in court we will ensure compliance as directed.”

“The PPP and Asif Zardari have always faced down cases and witch hunts without ever running away. This is all part of what looks like an elaborate conspiracy to rig the polls and strip PPP of a level playing field.”

Bilawal encounters road blocks

According to the PPP, Bilawal’s campaign has also encountered alarming road blocks and media blackouts all over the country.

First in Lyari, then on way to Uch Sharif, then later in Multan. Jalsa permissions are also denied in many parts of KP while others are being allowed.

“While candidates from our parties are disqualified on flimsy grounds, it is very troubling that about 150 candidates from violent extremist organisations, including some on the 4th Schedule for terrorism, have been magically cleared to contest the forthcoming election.”