Tue July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

Nisar denies being part of ‘jeep’ group

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali has dispelled the impression that he was part of any group contesting the general elections on an election symbol of ‘jeep’.

“I haven’t consulted anyone about my election symbol. I chose the ‘jeep’ symbol by myself from three options given to me by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” Nisar told media persons in Islamabad.

Some people, he noted, find excuses to launch criticism on him. “I am not party of any jeep group. If I had to make any such group, I would have done this a year ago,” he said.

The former interior minister said that he was aware some PML-N candidates in South Punjab had returned their tickets to contest the election on ‘jeep’ symbol.

“My decision to run as an independent doesn’t mean that I have parted ways with the PML-N,” he clarified.

To a question, he ruled out a visit to Lahore to receive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who are scheduled to return home on Friday.

“I will not receive Nawaz Sharif. I would not have done so even If I had been part of the PML-N,” he maintained.

Nisar was of the view that no political party or individual should be subjected to political victimization. 

