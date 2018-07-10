Tue July 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Money laundering scam: FIA issues notices to Zardari, Faryal Talpur

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued notices to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in connection with an inquiry into multi-billion money laundering scam, Geo News reported.

Also read: A money-laundering scandal with potential to upset political scene

The Supreme Court has already ordered the Interior Ministry to put all the  fake account holders and beneficiaries   on Exit Control List.

More: Zardari's close aide Hussain Lawai remanded

The  notices were issued by FIA Inspector  Muhammad Ali Abro, asking them to appear before FIA's State Bank Circle on July 11.

According to FIA, 32 people are being investigated for laundering billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts.

The Supreme Court has summoned Pakistan People’s Party  Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and others on July 12 in the case involving money laundering of Rs35 billion.

The FIA inquiry started when the financial monitoring unit of the State Bank of Pakistan generated a 'suspicious transaction report' in January this year regarding 10 bank accounts.

Sources maintain that over 20 ‘benami’ accounts in a private bank were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

The amount according to FIA sources is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes. But despite these huge transactions, the bank authorities never reported them to the authorities concerned, including the FIA

