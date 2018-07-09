Mon July 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Shehbaz urges PML-N’s supporters to warmly greet Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has instructed his party’s workers to accord a warm welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their return to Pakistan on Friday.

Addressing his supporters at Nankana Sahib, Shehbaz said that PML-N workers should gather at the airport to receive the father-daughter duo.

Nawaz Sharif made the country an atomic power, he said, adding PML-N’s victory in the coming elections will defeat the verdict against the former premier.

He urged PTI chairman Imran Khan to visit Punjab and witness the development. 

Nawaz Sharif on Friday was sentenced to 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

According to sources, NAB  is likely to arrest Nawaz Sharif and his daughter at Lahore airport and shift them to Adiala Jail by helicopter. 

