Mon July 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto to address PPP’s supporters in Shujabad

SHUJABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to address a gathering of his supporters in Shujabad town of Multan where former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani is contesting the upcoming general elections.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that Bilawal will depart for Shujabad immediately after addressing a gathering at Bahwalpur By-pass.

“The next destination for the PPP Chairman will be Shujabad,” Khokhar said.

The PPP spokesman lamented that Multan administration was creating hurdles for the PPP to run its campaign freely.

“The Multan district administration has stopped Chairman Bilawal Bhutto from speaking at several points,” he said, adding that this was being done despite the fact that the administration was informed about the chairman’s schedule well in advance.

In Shujabad, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani is facing a tough battle against PTI’s Ibrahim Khan and Javed Ali Shah of PML-N. 

