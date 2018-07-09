Armed forces contribute 2-day salary for dams

RAWALPINDI: The officers of all three services of Pakistan Armed Forces – Army, Navy and Airforce – will contribute their two days’ pay while soldiers one day’s pay to the announced fund for construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

This has been announced by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

He stated in his tweet that “Pakistan Armed Forces contributing to Diamer-Basha & Mohmand Dam Fund. Officers of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force will contribute their 2 days’ pay while soldiers one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause”.

The special fund for the construction of two dams has recently been formed by the chief justice of Pakistan.





