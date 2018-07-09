Imran Khan launches PTI manifesto for General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has launched the party manifesto for General Election 2018 and revealed the 100-day plan focusing on to meet economic and administrative challenges faced by Pakistan.



The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have already launched their manifestos ahead of the general elections to be held on July 25th.



The PTI chief said the party has transformed the provincial police into an effective unit capable of maintaining law and order without political interference.

Moreover, Khan presented the provision of low cost housing schemes to the public, amounting to providing 50 lac houses annually.

He stressed the importance of CPEC and how it can prove to be a game-changer for Pakistan bringing in great opportunities of attracting investments.

To bring a revival in the textile industry is also something that his party is aiming for, added Khan.

He further stated that his party vows to bring in a rigorous reform in Federal Board of Revenue.

"Our manifesto is rooted in bringing revenue and decreasing expense. We will give incentives to the public as to why they should pay their taxes," he said.

"Something that I believe is an untapped market still today is Pakistan's tourism industry. By boosting it, we were able to double the revenue generated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we will do the same in the rest of the country too," Khan shared.

"Perhaps one of the biggest crisis that Pakistan faces is the water crisis. To encounter this problem, our government will produce ingenious ways to recycle water for which construction of dams is vital. We will construct the Diamer Bhasha Dam for the said purpose," he added.







