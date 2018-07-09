Captain (r) Safdar shifted to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar was sent to the Adiala jail on Monday (today) after being produced in the same accountability court of Islamabad which had declared him guilty in the Avenfield reference and awarded him one year imprisonment.

As per details, a three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar as had been handed down one-year rigorous imprisonment by an Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir.



Soon after the arrest, he was shifted in NAB Rawalpindi headquarters where a team of doctors examined him completely and declared him physically fit after which he was produced before the accountability court today as per law.

Ahead of his arrival at Accountability Court, a large contingent comprising Islamabad police, Rangers, and others was deployed around the judicial complex, while roads leading to the accountability court were closed.

It is pertinent to note that an Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday awarded the 11-year rigorous imprisonment to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and eight-year imprisonment with £2 million fine to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took serious notice of provision of shelter to Captain (retd) Safdar while NAB was raiding for his arrest, ordering NAB Rawalpindi director general (DG) to probe the matter in detail and also identify the culprits who provided shelter to him unlawfully and created hurdles in his arrest.







