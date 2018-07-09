Mon July 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Captain (r) Safdar shifted to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD:  Captain (retd) Safdar was sent to the Adiala jail on Monday (today) after being produced in the same accountability court of Islamabad which had declared him guilty in the Avenfield  reference and awarded him one year imprisonment.

As per details, a three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar as had been  handed down one-year rigorous imprisonment by an Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir.

Soon after the arrest, he was shifted in NAB Rawalpindi headquarters where a team of doctors examined him completely and declared him physically fit after which he was produced before the accountability court today as per law.

x
Ahead of his arrival at  Accountability Court, a large contingent comprising Islamabad police, Rangers, and others was deployed around the judicial complex, while roads leading to the accountability court were closed.

It is pertinent to note that an Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday awarded the 11-year rigorous imprisonment to  former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and eight-year imprisonment with £2 million fine to his daughter  Maryam Nawaz.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took serious notice of provision of shelter to Captain (retd) Safdar while NAB was raiding for his arrest, ordering NAB Rawalpindi director general (DG) to probe the matter in detail and also identify the culprits who provided shelter to him unlawfully and created hurdles in his arrest.



PTI distances itself from attack on Nawaz Sharif’s London residence

PTI protesters attempt to kick down door of Sharifs' Avenfield flats

IMCTC commander Raheel Sharif, Pakistani officials discuss defence cooperation

ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations

