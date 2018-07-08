Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI protesters attempt to kick down door of Sharifs' Avenfield flats



x
Advertisement

LONDON: A small group of protesters, reportedly belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gathered outside the Avenfield apartments in UK on Sunday, trying to kick down the back entrance of Hussain Nawaz’s flats in an attempt to break into the house.

As per details, protesting activists of PTI attempted to break back entrance of Avenfield apartments soon after Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif entered the house, aggressive protesters also thrown shopping   cart (trolley) at Ejaz Gull a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

A heavy contingent of police immediately rushed to the  Sharif family's Avenfield apartments  when  the protest turned violent, while Scotland Yard officers searched cars of the protesters to identify men who were caught on camera trying to kick in the  door of the apartments.

Metropolitan police sources said that they have  obtained footage of the attackers and will take action for attempted assault and damage to property.

Footage shows that angry protesters are attempting to break the entrance of Avenfield apartments belong to Sharif family.

On Friday, Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir awarded the 11-year rigorous imprisonment to Nawaz with £8 million fine, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz was awarded eight-year imprisonment with £2 million fine.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, who has been arrested on Sunday , was handed down one-year rigorous imprisonment in the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

IMCTC commander Raheel Sharif, Pakistani officials discuss defence cooperation

IMCTC commander Raheel Sharif, Pakistani officials discuss defence cooperation
ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations

ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get historic welcome: PML-N

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get historic welcome: PML-N
Maryam Nawaz shares flight details

Maryam Nawaz shares flight details
Load More load more