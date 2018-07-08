







PTI protesters attempt to kick down door of Sharifs' Avenfield flats

LONDON: A small group of protesters, reportedly belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gathered outside the Avenfield apartments in UK on Sunday, trying to kick down the back entrance of Hussain Nawaz’s flats in an attempt to break into the house.

As per details, protesting activists of PTI attempted to break back entrance of Avenfield apartments soon after Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif entered the house, aggressive protesters also thrown shopping cart (trolley) at Ejaz Gull a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).



A heavy contingent of police immediately rushed to the Sharif family's Avenfield apartments when the protest turned violent, while Scotland Yard officers searched cars of the protesters to identify men who were caught on camera trying to kick in the door of the apartments.

Metropolitan police sources said that they have obtained footage of the attackers and will take action for attempted assault and damage to property.

Footage shows that angry protesters are attempting to break the entrance of Avenfield apartments belong to Sharif family.

On Friday, Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir awarded the 11-year rigorous imprisonment to Nawaz with £8 million fine, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz was awarded eight-year imprisonment with £2 million fine.



Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, who has been arrested on Sunday , was handed down one-year rigorous imprisonment in the case.