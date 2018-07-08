Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get historic welcome: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan to make the country a ''democratic power''.

Addressing a press conference at here at the PML-N''s Model Town Secretariat, she said, "The PML-N is an ideological party and not a ''container'' party.

"Historic welcome would be given to PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Friday, and the party would not do any such action which would harm peace in the country,” she said.

She said those, who were talking about a ''political deal'', should know that Nawaz was the leader of people and was coming to Pakistan.

The PML-N would continue its efforts to ensure the respect of the vote, instead of giving a call for lockdown, she added.

Marriyum said corruption of even a single rupee was not proved against Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N had rejected the verdict given in the Avenfield case and Nawaz was ready to face the consequences, she added.

She alleged, "the verdict is a continuity of the decisions given against the democratic process in the country."

Neither corrupt practices nor the ownership of flats was proved while a contract between the brother and the sister regarding that property was declared forged, she added.

She claimed that the verdict had come against Nawaz Sharif because he had made Pakistan an atomic power, and brought about economic stability in the country through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).