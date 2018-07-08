Sun July 08, 2018
National

July 8, 2018

Avenfield verdict not to affect polls: Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Caretaker Information Minister Ali Zafar Sunday said the accountability court decision against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would not affect the general election.

“There is no provision in the Constitution for the postponement of elections. Polls will be held on July 25, 2018 as per schedule,” he said during ''Meet the Press Programme'' here at Lahore Press Club.

Answering a question, the minister said they (Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz) would be arrested on their return to Pakistan if they were not provided any relief by the court.

It was a responsibility of everyone to obey the court orders, he said, maintaining law was equal for everyone.

As per the Constitution, the government should not interfere into the working of institutions, rather it was responsible to implement the court decisions instead of criticising the same.

He assured that the caretaker federal government would never influence the institutions, including the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

To another question, Ali Zafar said Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar would be arrested after completion of all legal requirements and the relevant institutions were working in that regard.

