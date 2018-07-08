President arrives in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD -President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday arrived in Ankara on a three-day official visit where he is to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Upon arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by the Governor and Mayor of Ankara, a press release said.
Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Mamnoon Hussain and the first lady.
ISLAMABAD -President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday arrived in Ankara on a three-day official visit where he is to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Upon arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by the Governor and Mayor of Ankara, a press release said.
Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Mamnoon Hussain and the first lady.
Comments