Sun July 08, 2018
National

App­
July 8, 2018

President arrives in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration

ISLAMABAD -President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday arrived in Ankara on a three-day official visit where he is to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by the Governor and Mayor of Ankara, a press release said.

Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Mamnoon Hussain and the first lady.

