Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA DG briefs SC about multi-billion rupee scam

ISLAMABAD: Director General  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)Bashir Memon on Sunday told the Supreme Court that Rs35 billions were transferred to 29 fake bank accounts  as he appeared before the apex court after  the chief justice took suo motu notice of reports transfer money from fake bank accounts . 

The bank accounts, he said, were opened in  Sindh Bank,  Summit Bank and United Bank.

The DG FIA told the court 16 accounts were opened in Summit bank, five in Unite Bank and eight in  Sindh Bank.

The DG said details of persons using the bank accounts have been provided to the apex court.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Captain Safdar says to surrender today

Captain Safdar says to surrender today
Pakistan marks second death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi

Pakistan marks second death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi
MQM founding member Saleem Shahzad dies in London

MQM founding member Saleem Shahzad dies in London
World's largest passenger aircraft lands at new Islamabad airport

World's largest passenger aircraft lands at new Islamabad airport

Load More load more