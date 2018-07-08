FIA DG briefs SC about multi-billion rupee scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)Bashir Memon on Sunday told the Supreme Court that Rs35 billions were transferred to 29 fake bank accounts as he appeared before the apex court after the chief justice took suo motu notice of reports transfer money from fake bank accounts .
The bank accounts, he said, were opened in Sindh Bank, Summit Bank and United Bank.
The DG FIA told the court 16 accounts were opened in Summit bank, five in Unite Bank and eight in Sindh Bank.
The DG said details of persons using the bank accounts have been provided to the apex court.
