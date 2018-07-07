Jibran Nasir’s volunteers mugged amid campaign for safer Karachi

Rights activist and independent candidate Jibran Nasir’s crusaders fell prey to mobile snatchers amid campaign.

The candidate from NA-247 had taken to Twitter to publicize the news of his volunteers falling victim to mobile snatchers in Karachi’s DHA Phase 2.

The Supreme Court advocate went on to pin the designated area’s police to elevate their security measures in the area to ensure a safe polling process.

“Today during our door to door campaign our volunteers fell victim to street crimes as three mobiles were snatched on gun point in Phase 2 Near Sunset Club. We hope the Police will improve it's security arrangements for the city to secure both voters and campaigners,” stated Jibran’s tweet.

The 31-year-old activist will be contesting the upcoming general elections from Karachi’s constituency of NA-247 and PS-111.