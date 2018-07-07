Sat July 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

NAB team heads to KP to arrest Capt. Safdar

ISLAMABAD: A NAB team left for Khyber Pakhkunkhwa on Saturday to arrest Capt Safdar who was sentenced to one-year in jail in the Avenfield reference case.

According to a source privy to the matter, NAB has already obtained arrest warrants from an accountability court in the light of yesterday's verdict in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The anti-corruption watchdog is in contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about the possibility of Safdar’s arrest in the province.

Capt Safdar was last seen in Mansehra campaigning for the coming elections before the verdict was announced on Friday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was handed a 10-year jail term while his daughter Maryam Nawaz was awarded 7-year imprisonment for their London properties.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of Avenfield apartments owned by the Sharif family in London. 

