July 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Captain (retd) Safdar's name placed on blacklist

ISLAMABAD: Name of Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been placed on the blacklist, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Saturday.

According to the TV channel,after being put on the blacklist Safdar will not be able to travel abroad through, sea,land and air routes.

Authorities are said  to have  placed his name on the list a day after he was  awarded one year prison term in Avenfield reference by an Accountability Court.

The court also sentenced Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to 10 years and one year jail terms respectively besides imposing heft fines.  

