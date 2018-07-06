Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

NAB decides to arrest Nawaz Sharif, Maryam at airport upon return

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon their return at the airport, sources said.

The bureau has issued new directives for the arrest of Nawaz and Maryam upon their return from London, sources said and added that the NAB officials will also get the arrest warrant of Capt (retd) Safdar from the accountability court and then arrest him.

For the arrest of Captain Safdar it has been decided to approach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

