Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Avenfield reference verdict: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to return to Pakistan on Sunday

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have decided to return to Pakistan immediately following Avenfield reference verdict.

Sources informed Geo News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan on Sunday.

x
The central leadership of the PML-N has been apprised about the return of Nawaz and Maryam.

Sources added that decision to return to Pakistan has been made in the light of judgement in Avenfield reference case. 

NSC reviews Action Plan to fulfill obligations made to FATF

This is punishment for standing against the powerfuls, says Maryam

Imran Khan reacts over Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif rejects Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz, Maryam

