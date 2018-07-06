Avenfield reference verdict: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to return to Pakistan on Sunday

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have decided to return to Pakistan immediately following Avenfield reference verdict.



Sources informed Geo News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan on Sunday.

The central leadership of the PML-N has been apprised about the return of Nawaz and Maryam.

Sources added that decision to return to Pakistan has been made in the light of judgement in Avenfield reference case.

