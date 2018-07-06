11 killed in Nawabshah road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nawabshah: At least 11 people have been killed and many others injured near Nawabshah when a car and a passenger van collided , Geo News reported on Friday.
The TV channel reported that the injured have been taken to People's Medical Complex.
Identities of the dead and injured were yet to be known.
