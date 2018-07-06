Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 killed in Nawabshah road accident

Nawabshah:  At least 11 people have been killed and many others injured near Nawabshah when a car and a passenger van collided , Geo News reported on Friday.

The TV channel reported that the  injured have been taken to People's Medical Complex.

Identities of the dead and injured were yet to be known.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

All you want to know about Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield reference

All you want to know about Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield reference
Jibran Nasir’s election anthem echoes 'struggles of a common man'

Jibran Nasir’s election anthem echoes 'struggles of a common man'
IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari's name from black list

IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari's name from black list
Avenfield case: Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes

Avenfield case: Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes
Load More load more