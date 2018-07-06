Jibran Nasir’s election anthem echoes 'struggles of a common man'

Human rights activist and NA-247 candidate Jibran Nasir’s election anthem was unveiled on social media on Thursday.

The song entitled “Hum mein se aik” (one of us) just like his campaign, features eminent celebrities like Sheema Kermani, Sarmad Khoosat, Khadija Siddiqui, slain student Mashal Khan and various others.

Jibran’s election anthem touches upon a few nuances relating to “struggles of the common man and highlights the injustices of current political incumbents.”

Talking about the anthem, Jibran said, “We have been taught to seek change from the ruling elite whereas we need to be the change. We are the change."

"From labour rights activists like Nasir Mansoor to gender rights activists like Mahnaz Rahman and Kami Sid, from icons like Bushra Ansari to younger talent like Faiza Saleem, from activists for citizens with special needs like Imran Lalani to athletes from the Special Olympics Team to a courageous and inspiring voice like Khadija Siddiqui we are proud that our society has such vibrant individuals who together are changing Pakistan for the better every day."

The anthem’s video is directed by Jami whereas the track is a collective effort of singers Arieb Azhar, Natasha Beyg, Ali Safeer, Shahram and Ahsan Bari.