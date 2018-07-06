Avenfield case: Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes

Amjad Pervaiz, a counsel for Maryam Nawaz and her husband, has suggested that the accountability court should give its decision in Avenfiled reference on Saturday instead of Friday to reject the impression that judgment announced on Friday would come against the former prime minister, according to Geo News.

The accountability court's decision on Tuesday that it would give judgment in a corruption reference on Friday triggered memes on social media.

Users belonging to Nawaz's rival camps joked that the ousted PM is going to face a decision that might not be in his favour.

Others recalled Panama Papers judgment by the Supreme Court that ousted Sharif from the office of the prime minister on Friday, July 27.

The Supreme Court judgment in Panama Papers case became the basis for three corruption references against the Supreme Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

It was due to his disqualification in Panama Papers case that he was subsequently removed by the apex court as head of his own faction of the Muslim League and had to hand over helm of affairs to his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

The decision also led to major defections in his party, with many so-called electables switching loyalties or choosing to contest elections independently.

Sharif's legal woes emanating from Panama Papers revelations have taken their toll on his political fortunes.

Although he was not named in the documents leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca , he was accused of money laundering by his political nemesis Imran Khan.