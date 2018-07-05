Sinkholes bring Lahore under international media glare after rain

Torrential rain killed at least six people in Lahore on Tuesday, wreaking havoc on city's infrastructure.

Rainwater submerged most parts of the city where Shahbaz Sharif, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and contender for prime minister's office, have spent billions of rupees on infrastructure during the last decade.



As the former government came under severe criticism from opposition parties just days before the election, the damages inflicted by the heavy rain also placed the city in the glare of international media's spotlight.



CNN in its coverage of disaster focused on the two sinkholes that appeared on a thoroughfare in the metropolis.

"Monsoon rains create massive sinkhole in Pakistan city," read the CNN headline.

"The larger sinkhole had been six meters (20 ft) deep, 15 meters (49 ft) long, and 12 meters (39 ft) wide, according to Amna Ikram, director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). A second, smaller sinkhole had appeared close nearby," the US based TV channel wrote on its website.

Another US based website reported the losses caused by heavy rain, with the sinkholes mentioned in the headline.

"Monsoon rains create massive sinkhole in Pakistan city," read the abc17news.com website.

Washington Post, New York Time, ABC News, Zee News Khaleej Times, Financial Express and many other media organizations reported on the devastating rain that lashed the city for hours and played havoc with human lives and infrastructure.

According to latest reports, the death tolls from the rains have jumped to 14.

Former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has blamed the interim provincial government for the losses city has to suffer due to rains.



