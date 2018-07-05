Pakistan Election 2018: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates.
According to the list, total 1,264 are in the race out of which 1,165 are vying for general seats.
Likewise, 79 women are in the arena, besides 20 non-Muslims for the provincial assembly seats.
Following is the complete list of the candidates:
