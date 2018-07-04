Nawaz Sharif has got political asylum in London, claims Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has got political asylum in London.



In an interview with private TV, Asif Ali Zardari said he wanted to see his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister, however, Bilawal would also learn while sitting on opposition benches.

Former president said whether Shahbaz Sharif run fast or slow, Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) would receive vote and Mian Sahab’s vote would be shifted to her daughter Maryam Nawaz.

To a question, Zardari said he would have no complain with Chaudhry Nisar but with Nawaz Sharif.