Pakistan promotes five PAF Officers to rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has promoted Air Commodore Muhammad Nadeem Sabir, Air Commodore Muhammad Mughees Afzal, Air Commodore Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti, Air Commodore Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq and Air Commodore Waqas Ahmad Sulehri to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.



Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director Flight Safety and Chief Project Director Falcon at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, National Defence University, Command & Staff College (UK) and Armed Forces College (Turkey). He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training Officers) at Air Headquarters. He has also served in UAE on deputation. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Senior Air Staff Officer at Central Air Command and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel) at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, and National Defence University. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Deputy Chief Project Director JF-17 and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, and National Defence University. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Waqas Ahmad Sulehri was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Air Attache in USA. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).