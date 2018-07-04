Ready to go to jail, says Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has categorically stated that she was ready to go to jail, however they never boycott elections 2018.



Talking to media in London, Maryam said PML-N would fight till the last ball.

Maryam’s comments came a day after the accountability court reserved its verdict in Avenfield reference case against Sharif family. The judgement in the case would be announced on July 6.

She said she is ready to go to jail if any unfavourable verdict is announced in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The way trial was conducted it is clear to everyone, Maryam said and added that despite appearing around 100 times, we would return to Pakistan. “InshaAllah finally the PMLN will emerge victorious.”

Commenting about health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Maryam said she had undergone a surgery Tuesday and hoped that her mother would soon be conscious.