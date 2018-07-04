Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ready to go to jail, says Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has categorically stated that she was ready to go to jail, however they never boycott elections 2018.

Talking to media in London, Maryam said PML-N would fight till the last ball.

x
Advertisement

Maryam’s comments came a day after the accountability court reserved its verdict in Avenfield reference case against Sharif family. The judgement in the case would be announced on July 6.

She said she is ready to go to jail if any unfavourable verdict is announced in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The way trial was conducted it is clear to everyone, Maryam said and added that despite appearing around 100 times, we would return to Pakistan. “InshaAllah finally the PMLN will emerge victorious.”

Commenting about health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Maryam said she had undergone a surgery Tuesday and hoped that her mother would soon be conscious.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

First-ever fee-free university to open in Pakistan next month

First-ever fee-free university to open in Pakistan next month
General Elections 2018: ECP publishes final list of candidates on its website

General Elections 2018: ECP publishes final list of candidates on its website
Amendment to Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause: IHC orders govt to make Raja Zafarul Haq committee report public

Amendment to Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause: IHC orders govt to make Raja Zafarul Haq committee report public
Imran outlines plan to address Karachi's water woes

Imran outlines plan to address Karachi's water woes
Load More load more