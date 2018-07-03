Will down MQM-ANP wickets in one ball: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday visited to different constituencies of port city to mobilise PTI's voters as part of his ongoing election campaign, saying that he will down MQM and ANP wickets in one delivery.

Addressing the gatherings in different areas of the metropolis, PTI chief said; "I have been struggling for last 22 years, but you [people] will have to work hard until July 25," which is a day for holding the general elections, will decide whether ‘Naya Pakistan’ will be put in place.

While criticising the stake holders of the city, Imran said that lack of development in Karachi is only because of rampant corruption, adding that parties came to power turn by turn and the people did not reap the benefits. False claims of providing bread, cloth and house were made, he added.

During his address Imran said that Karachi is in dire need of reforms, adding that he will turn garbage into electricity, and will provide clean drinking water to the people of the revenue hub of Pakistan after coming into power. Khan vowed to lift the standard of Karachi police if elected.

Imran lamented that the issues of the city have not been resolved for years, saying , after coming into power, he would turn Karachi into a city where people would come to work.

He also said the General Election 2018 will be based on ideology as the political parties will have to explain to the voter the ideology behind asking for their votes.

The cricketer-turned-politician is contesting the general election from NA-243, Karachi which comprises Gulshan-i-Iqbal and parts of Jamshed Quarters.

Imran visited Abul Hassan Isfahani Road , Banaras, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia and other parts of the city where scores of workers gathered and kept on chanting slogans in favour of the PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran’s departure to Karachi was delayed as heavy rains continued to lash Lahore.

Taking a jibe at the former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, he said that Paris roads were not submerged in water in the wake of heavy rains.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore he said; "Shehbaz Sharif is unable to set his foot outside his home because there is anger among the masses."

On June 24, Imran kicked off his election campaign from Mianwali. Imran then took to Bannu and Sargodha and now in Karachi on two-day visit.

According to the log issued by the party, the PTI chairman will campaign in 25 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh in the next 20 days.

The PTI chairman’s campaign for the general election will conclude with a “massive rally” scheduled in Islamabad for July 23.

According to the party’s travel log, the PTI chairman will not be visiting Balochistan or the tribal areas in KP formerly known as Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

Details

July 2: Sargodha

July 3 and 4: Karachi

July 5: Swabi and Charsadda

July 6: Swat

July 7: Jhelum and Gujarat

July 9 and 10: Umerkot, Tharparkar and other cities of interior Sindh

July 11: Rahim Yar Khan

July 12: Gujranwala and Kasur

July 13: Rawalpindi

July 14: Mardan and Peshawar

July 15: Sialkot and Faisalabad

July 16: Mianwali and Bannu

July 18 and 19: Lahore

July 20: Bahawalpur and Multan

July 21: Lahore (nine different regions)

July 22: Karachi

July 23: “Massive rally” in Islamabad