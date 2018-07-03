Tue July 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Pakistani girl Zainab’s body repatriated from India

ISLAMABAD: The dead body of seven-year-old Pakistani girl who died at Indian hospital after undergoing heart surgery has been repatriated from India.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed Tuesday said the body of Zainab, the Pakistani patient who was undergoing treatment in India and tragically passed away, had reached Pakistan, through Wagah.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi extended full support in that respect, he added.

The spokesman, in a statement, said Pakistan had requested the Indian government to expedite repatriation of the body of Zainab.

The Pakistan’s High Commission actively pursued the issue, he added.

Zainab was suffering from atrial septal defect, commonly known as "hole in the heart".

Quoting her father, the TV channel said he took Zainab to India after doctors at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology cited risks of operating her in Pakistan.

The girl was shifted to city of Ludhiana in Indian Punjab where she underwent a surgery last night and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the father, doctors said the surgery was successful and the next 24 hours were crucial for the patient.

She, however, died at 4:00 in the morning.

Latest News

