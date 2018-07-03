Jeep is turning into electoral symbol of 'aliens': Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mayram Nawaz commented on Tuesday that workers of the party were forced to change their loyalties.



In conversation with Geo News, the PML-N leader stated: “Mian Sahab [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] has said that it should be investigated how are those who have been supporting 'tiger' have joined the 'jeep'-brigade.”

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar who will be in the run for upcoming general elections as an independent candidate, was allotted the electoral symbol of ‘jeep’ along with several other independent aspirants who have received the same.

Furthermore, Maryam went on to state: “Jeep is turning into the electoral symbol of aliens. Nation should set a target on the 'jeep' and remember that those casting their ballot in favor of 'jeep' are voting for aliens.”

Upon an inquisition on when the leader is set to fly back to the country, Maryam replied that she will return immediately after her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, recovers from her illness, adding that: “Mian Sahab and I are ready to go back to Pakistan.”

Moreover, she continued pressing that Nawaz Sharif has repeated on several occasions that the institutions should function according to the within the Constitutional framework, saying: “What's wrong with saying that? The country should be run as per law and Constitution.”