Tue July 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Former KPT chief Jawed Hanif arrested by NAB

Former chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jawed Hanif has been taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday as part of investigation underway, reported Geo.TV.

As per reports citing the bureau, the former KPT chief received accusations of misuse of power and illegal recruitments in the department costing the government a total of Rs2.80 billion.

The accused was taken into custody from his residence following an implication in the NAB investigation opposing KPT officials.

As per an official statement issued by NAB, 940 employees had been recruited in former chairman’s term, underneath the direction of the then-federal shipping and ports minister Babar Ghauri.

Furthermore, it also mentioned that amongst those appointed, several had been linked with terrorism.

Media reports have revealed that Hanif is also in the electoral race as a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for Provincial Assembly seat PS-95 in Karachi.

