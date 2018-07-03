PSP's Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for MQM's 'kite' instead of 'dolphin'

KARACHI: Leader of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Dr Sagheer Ahmed landed in a scrape after confusing his party’s electoral symbol while addressing his supporters in Karachi on Monday.



The PSP member, who had wrapped up his affiliation with Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) after an extensive period of 28 years, to become part of Mustafa Kamal’s political party, had taken to the streets of Karachi to kick off his election campaign.

However amid the address, Dr Sagheer mixed up the electoral symbols of his current party to that of his former one, urging them to vote for ‘kite’ instead of ‘dolphin.’

Dolphin is the electoral symbol of PSP.

The leader, however, upon realizing his blunder apologized immediately.

Dr Sagheer who had previously served as provincial minister for health will be in the electoral race from Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

The PSP leader has been elected as member of provincial assembly thrice since 2005.