Six killed as rain lashes Lahore

At least six people have been killed and many others injured as heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Tuesday.



Two laborers were killed when they fell off the roof of a shoe factory while four other people lost their lives in rain related incidents including electrocution.

Rainwater has submerged low lying areas while most part of the city are without electricity since early morning after more 150 feeders tripped.

The Met Office has forecast more rain during the next 12 hours.